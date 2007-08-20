Ray Hascall and his friend, Bobby Tarver, set out on a journey across the region -- in a covered wagon.
But, it wasn't just a sudden idea to load up and hit the road...
Hascall: "The whole trip, when i was a kid me and my buddies were gonna go horseback...."
That's when he was seventeen.
"..I finally got where I could do it, and I figured the wagon would be better than the horse back."
You hear about barn finds, maybe one car, maybe two cars but never five that have been well preserved" Dave Lucas knows he's been connected with a rare collection. The classic cars have been preserved in this barn by Richard Wilton, whose stepfather sold him five cars all built in the 1920s and 30s. Each one of the cars has sentimental value to him. "It's just like having your third kid, ya know. They're apart of ya" says Wilton. But soon he is moving t... More>>
Residents in Sarcoxie, Missouri are coming together -- to support one of their own. Eight-year-old Sarcoxie native Clay Wormington -- is battling leukemia. Carter: "I was just, I was just sick to death, I was just really sad because he's one of my best best friends." So residents of Sarcoxie got together to help Clay with a car wash, auctions, and dinner. Megan: "Many people from the community got together with multiple different idea... More>>
Today Keisha Miller is taking care of court fines, next Friday she will return to jail to finish her sentence for drugs. She'll enter a jail that's already over capacity, more than a year after being sentenced. "I'm almost 11 months clean off of methamphetamine. When i got my charges a year and a half ago, i was doing really bad and i could have used that punishment right then" she says. The county jail's administrator says overcrowding is a safety a concern for the guards ... More>>
"The opioid death rate in our state is 160 percent of the national average." It might be much worse.
Students may have to reach a little deeper in their wallets to pay for tuition next year at NO. "We are having to make some tough decisions. We're gonna request a tuition increase of about 5 dollars a credit hour, so that's gonna be about 250 dollars over the course of the year" says Public Information Coordinator, Jordan Adams. Not all students are comfortable with the potential tuition increase. "At first sight, it's not that much, yes I agree. But overall in the lo... More>>
The heat is here, meaning more people are headed to the great outdoors. And with a mild winter, health officials expect a high number of ticks this year also bringing an increased risk of tick-borne illnesses. Billy Wade is a storm chaser, and nature photographer, so he spends the majority of his time, outside, in tick-prone areas. Wade: "I've never gotten sick, but I have had tick bites turn into infections, and, not staph or anything like that, but I've had l... More>>
Living out in the country includes more freedom. It can also include more risk.
Upward Bound is giving high school students the chance to experience a variety of career opportunities from medicine to crime and punishment.
Two hundred fifty high school students are spending part of the summer at Crowder College in the program.
"Everything Must Go" is a phrase many of us see or hear as retailers across the country face bankruptcy and store closures. But for some in Joplin..it's a different story. Jones: "Having a loyal customer base has probably been our salvation, in this area." Ron Jones and his wife own the Radio Shack on Maiden Lane in Joplin. And in their case -- it's helpful to own their store, even if it's under a national franchise. That way... More>>
A Missouri program that helps seniors pay for pharmaceuticals is about to end. The Missouri Senior RX program coverage expires at the end of this month. For Virginia Knight that is not good news.
Here's a nonpartisan look at how a local college, and others, will have to deal with Kansas politics...
20-year-old Taylor Thomas was shot and killed in October of 2014 during a robbery. Five people were charged in connection to his death. Monday's sentencings included Darius Rainey, who was convicted of first degree murder and will spend life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 25 years. Corbin spragg was also sentenced. He'll spend 27 and a half years in prison for second degree murder and aggravated kidnapping. We spoke with Spragg's uncle, Anthony Reed, who's... More>>
Southwest Missouri flood victims who applied for federal assistance should expect a letter from FEMA. The agency wants applicants to know this letter is important to the application process and it could list needed documents from victims.
"They need their sleep so they can get out here and function to get new jobs."
Freedom, it's something that many of us take for granted. But what we may forget, is the price of our freedom. There's two brothers in Southwest Missouri working to change that. Duane: "We all take advantage of it, and we all go without thinking about it, because, it is our freedom, we don't have to worry, and we want to continue that way." Duane Swatosh and his brother Claire are both veterans. They love our country, and our history, and they're taking it on th... More>>
Blendville Christian Church in Joplin held it's third annual Father's Day Car Show. 27 cars were entered in the show bringing car show friends together. The event included a bake sale as a fundraiser for the church's nursery. Families came out to the church parking lot not only to compete, but enjoy some family time. Despite the light rain through out the day, over 250 people showed up to celebrate dads around the area. More>>
We move from falling trees -- to falling buildings! This morning in Riverton, demolition crews brought down the former Empire power plant building and it's smoke stack. People began lining up at 4:30 am in Riverton to witness something you don't get to see everyday. Crews from KCOM Demolition have been working for several weeks preparing the Empire District Electric Company's former Riverton power plant -- for demolition. Initially, the... More>>
Democrats are getting active in Joplin and giving locals the chance to voice their opinion on the 'Right to Work Act" by signing the petition against it at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Hall. A barbeque, pie auction and raffle are all part of the event raising funds for the South West Missouri Democrats. Local Unions hosted the event for people to try and connect and make the changes they want to see in the labor force. "If we gather enough petitions... More>>
The Joplin Parks and Recreation announces details for it's Independence Day Celebration.More >>
In the early morning hours of June 21, 2017, a deputy with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed pursuit. At the termination of the pursuit, the deputy and the suspect were involved in a physical altercation. During that altercation, the deputy fired his weapon and the suspect was fatally wounded. The involved deputy, has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. This office will have no further comment until that investigation hasMore >>
Dowe Quick | Executive Producer, Anchor Dowe Quick has been with KOAM News since October 1980. He has won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting as well as numerous awardsMore >>
It's time for the 20th Annual Pigskin Preview - your chance to tell football fans across the 4 States about your team.More >>
"The opioid death rate in our state is 160 percent of the national average." It might be much worse.More >>
He will sign with the Pirates, and pass on playing at K-State next season.More >>
Aurora finished 3rd at state last season.More >>
The Trojans beat Haven Friday 6-1.More >>
