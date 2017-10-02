Gus Pic (10PM, 9/29)

Dan Spangler was honored at a reception at Pitt State this afternoon. A member of the class of 1977, He's an artist who created "Gorilla Sunrise". A painting he's also donated to his alma mater. He was inspired to paint it after attending one of the alumni's Gorilla Gatherings at the San Antonio Zoo. He got to see the baby gorilla there that was named Gus after a national contest.
