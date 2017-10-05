Quantcast

WEB EXTRA: Bourbon County Jail (10/5)

Bourbon County, KS -

An open house was held at the new Bourbon County Law Enforcement Center in Fort Scott, KS. Community members were invited out to tour the facility. The $6.85 million project faced a few setbacks during construction, but it was finished on its estimated date. The pods in the new jail will provide beds for 76 inmates.

