44th & Connecticut Changes (10PM, 10/17)

Joplin City leaders met to discuss road improvements. City engineering staff invited area property owners to discuss road improvements to 44th Street from Rangeline to Connecticut. Crews want to widen the street to five lane, and add sidewalks. The same would be done on parts of Connecticut. The projects were originally approved in 2014, and have stirred up some mixed feelings from folks living nearby.
