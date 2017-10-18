MeToo Campaign (10PM, 1017)

On Sunday actress Alyssa Milano challenged people on Twitter to share their stories using the "#MeToo". It went viral with hundreds of thousands of people responding. Lousie Secker (Seh-kur) from the Joplin domestic abuse shelter Lafayette House says the campaign is helping clients realize they aren't alone, creating a community of support.
