MeToo Campaign (10PM, 1017)

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

On Sunday actress Alyssa Milano challenged people on Twitter to share their stories using the "#MeToo". It went viral with hundreds of thousands of people responding. Lousie Secker (Seh-kur) from the Joplin domestic abuse shelter Lafayette House says the campaign is helping clients realize they aren't alone, creating a community of support. 

