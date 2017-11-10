Auxilian Of The Year (11/8)

Joplin is the home of the top Auxilian in the state of Missouri. Phyllis Cottrell has made St. John's Regional Medical Center, now Mercy Joplin..her home for more than 30 years. She's donated more than 32,000 hours of her time. She's was named this year's Outstanding Auxilian by the MO Association of Hospital Auxiliaries.
