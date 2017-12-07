Home Invasion Sentence (10PM, 12/7)

The final suspect in a 2015 Granby, MO home invasion has entered a guilty plea. Boyd Marcum is sentenced to ten years in prison. He had entered an alford plea at the begininning of the year, but failed to show up to court. His co-defendants John Fernandez, Charles Bish, and Darren Kimball have all been sentenced. They all got ten year sentences except for Kimball who was sentenced to eight years.