KCS Holiday Express (12/12)

It's been a tradition since 2001 for the Kansas City Southern Railroad. The tradition continued in Joplin for its Holiday Express Train. Three care packed with all kinds of fun things for kids and their families. Displays, lights, music, and Santa. He provided each youngster with a bag of goodies. Folks with the railroad also made a donation to the Salvation Army to help area families in need.
