Via Christi Clinic (10PM, 12/12)

Via Christi in Pittsburg commemorated the opening of its new primary care clinic with a ribbon-cutting. The hospital moved the clinic from South Rouse to the Via Christi Campus. The new facility will be able to accommodate six to ten providers with 30 exam rooms, x-ray services, lab, and a nurses work area. Hospital officials say it will all improve the quality of treatment for patients.
