Animal Rescue Fire (6PM, 1/2)

SEVERAL ANIMALS WERE KILLED IN A FIRE AT A FORT SCOTT BUILDING THAT SHELTERED ANIMALS. IT HAPPENED ON THE PROPERTY OF RHONDA HAWPE. SHE'S A LICENSED WILDLIFE REHABBER. ACCORDING TO HER GRANDAUGHTER ABOUT FIFTEEN CATS AND FIVE OR SIX SQUIRRELS DIED IN THE FIRE. A PET DOG WAS BADLY BURNED BUT IS EXPECTED TO RECOVER.