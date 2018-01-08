Neosho Apartment Fire Update (5PM, 1/8)

The Red Cross is offering help to families impacted by an apartment building fire in Neosho, Missouri over the weekend. Investigators say the fire at the Hampton Apartments early yesterday damaged sixteen apartments. The Red Cross is contacting families to see if they need help with such necessities as as food, lodging and clothing. Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire. One person who saw the smoke helped alert the residents.
