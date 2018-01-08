Barton County Inmate Death (5PM, 1/8)

Investigators are looking into the death of a woman who was an inmate in the Barton County, MO Jail. Authorities say Colleen Blake, 33, was found dead in her cell Saturday morning. She had been held since November on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, failure to pay city fines and contempt of court.
