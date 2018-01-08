Quantcast

Barton County Inmate Death (5PM, 1/8) - KOAM TV 7

Barton County Inmate Death (5PM, 1/8)

Barton County, MO -

Investigators are looking into the death of a woman who was an inmate in the Barton County, MO Jail. Authorities say Colleen Blake, 33, was found dead in her cell Saturday morning. She had been held since November on charges of tampering with a motor vehicle, failure to pay city fines and contempt of court. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.