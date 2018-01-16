Quantcast

Midwestern Karate Open (1/13) - KOAM TV 7

Midwestern Karate Open (1/13)

Martial artists kicked off the start to the tournament season Saturday at the Midwestern Open Karate Tournament. This is the first of nine competitions with the Southwest Association of Tournaments. Kids and adults from martial arts schools from as far away as Wichita showed off their training in categories such as hand form, and of course fighting. 

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.