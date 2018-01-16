Midwestern Karate Open (1/13)

Martial artists kicked off the start to the tournament season Saturday at the Midwestern Open Karate Tournament. This is the first of nine competitions with the Southwest Association of Tournaments. Kids and adults from martial arts schools from as far away as Wichita showed off their training in categories such as hand form, and of course fighting.
