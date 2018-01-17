Chanute Dad Delivers Baby

A Chanute, KS couple are now the proud parents of a bouncing baby boy. Levi Knapp played a pretty big role in delivering Bentley, with the help of Neosho County Dispatcher Melanie Kent-Culp. Well done to her, Levi and Tiffany. Congratulations to the Knapps on their little boy. It's the couple's third child.
