Connecticut Bridge I-44 Closure (10PM, 1/22)

Connecticut Avenue Bridge over I-44 is closing today (01/22/18). Crews are replacing it with a wider bridge that includes sidewalks. I-44 between Exit 6 and Exit 8 will be closed overnight for demolition between Jan. 30th and Feb. 1st. Traffic will be re-routed using Route 43, Route FF (32nd Street) and Loop 49 (Rangeline). Signs and message boards will alert drivers to the bridge closing. However, MODOT says no signed detour is planned. Completion date is set for Nov. 1st.