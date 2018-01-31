Quantcast

Greitens Protest (1/30) - KOAM TV 7

Greitens Protest (1/30)

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Governor Greitens' stop wasn't without its share of protestors. Members from the Green Alliance, SW MO Democrats, and Indvisible Joplin setup along Shifferdecker to voice their concerns. His tax plan, cuts to education, and that recently exposed sex scandal and allegations of blackmail.

