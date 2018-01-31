RMDH, Mercy (1/30)

There's a place at Mercy Joplin where families can rest while their children are in the hospital. A blessing and ribbon cutting ceremony celebrated the opening of the hospital's new Ronald McDonald House Family Room. It's located on the sixth floor next to the Pediatric Unit and one floor above the NICU.
