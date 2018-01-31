Local Veteran Talks About Tet Offensive

50 years ago, the North Vietnamese Army broke the Tet ceasefire and launched an aggressive strike against the United States and allied installations across the country. Retired Air Force Staff Sergeant Rick Fulton, a Pittsburg native, was a journalist when the Tet Offensive began. He recalls that day.
