Quantcast

Local Veteran Talks About Tet Offensive - KOAM TV 7

Local Veteran Talks About Tet Offensive

50 years ago, the North Vietnamese Army broke the Tet ceasefire and launched an aggressive strike against the United States and allied installations across the country. Retired Air Force Staff Sergeant Rick Fulton, a Pittsburg native, was a journalist when the Tet Offensive began.  He recalls that day.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.