Soldier Homecoming

Welcome home Captain Justin Briggs and the 635th Regional Support Group of the Kansas Army National Guard out of Topeka, KS! Captain Briggs, of Frontenac, has been away from home for ten months, nine of which he spent deployed in Kuwait as part of Operation Spartan Shield. He returns home to his wife Amy, 16-year-old Saige, 13-year-old Eric and 11-month old Reid, who was only six weeks old when his dad was deployed.