Diabetes Alert Day @9 (3/27)

According to the American Diabetes Association, Type 2 Diabetes accounts for more than 90% of all cases of diagnosed diabetes in adults in this country. Freeman Health System was raising awareness today on American Diabetes Association Alert Day. Hospital officials offered folks wellness..
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.