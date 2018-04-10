How to Change your ad preferences on the Facebook app.

Follow these instructions to change your ad preferences in the Facebook mobile app:
From your Timeline, click the menu button in the upper right hand corner of the screen.
Click Account Settings - Ads - Your Information - Review and Manage your Categories .
Touch the menu button on the right side of each category - click "Remove Category."
A similar process is followed when changing your ad preferences on Facebook.
