How to Change your ad preferences on the Facebook app.

Follow these instructions to change your ad preferences in the Facebook mobile app: 

From your Timeline, click the menu button in the upper right hand corner of the screen. 

Click Account Settings - Ads - Your Information - Review and Manage your Categories . 

Touch the menu button on the right side of each category - click "Remove Category."

A similar process is followed when changing your ad preferences on Facebook.

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

