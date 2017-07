16% of the people living in the 4-States are food insecure.

That means that many of our neighbors and 4-State families don’t know where there next meal is coming from. But there is good news.

Hunger is 100% curable.

It just takes the generosity of many people working together to meet the need. FOX 14 is once again conducting our Feed the 4-States food drive.

Please place your non-perishable food donation into one of our food collection barrels at a participating Walmart store. Local food pantries will work to make sure that your donation makes it to those who need it the most.

Participating Walmart stores:

From all of us at FOX 14, and on behalf of the 4-State families you're helping, thank you for giving to Feed the 4-States!

