Founded in 2003, KFJX is a Fox affiliate located in the Joplin, Missouri/Pittsburg, Kansas market. Fox 14 News at 9 debuted April 5, 2004 and expanded to an hour on weekdays June 1, 2010. Fiver years later, the weekend 30-Minute newscasts expanded to an hour in September 2015. The station is owned by Surtsey Media, LLC.
Mike Olmstead | FOX 14 Executive Producer, Anchor
In March 2011 Mike Olmstead took the reins as the Executive Producer and Anchor of Fox 14 News at 9. The Indiana native comes to Fox 14 after spending time in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and most recently, Louisville, Kentucky.
If Mike looks familiar to Four State viewers it's probably because this is his second time working in the Joplin-Pittsburg market. He was the Sports Director for KSNF in the mid-1990's following his graduation from Franklin College of Indiana.
Mike Mahoney | FOX 14 Weekend Anchor, Reporter
Mike Mahoney is thrilled to be reporting for KOAM and anchoring for Fox 14 at Television City.
KFJX Main Studio
2950 NE Highway 69
P.O. Box 659
Pittsburg, KS 66762-0659
Phone: 417.782.1414 or 620.230.0565
General Fax : 417.624.3115
Newsroom Fax: 417.624.3158
Video RequestDo you want a copy of a story seen on KOAM or FOX 14? Or maybe a family member has been a recent 4-State Hero?
Request a DVD by downloading and filling out one of the forms below, then just mail it in.
Closed Captioning Contact InformationFor Closed Captioning concerns, please contact:
Bill Vickery, Chief Engineer
Phone: (417) 624-0233 ext. 167
Fax: (620)389-7781
e-mail: closedcaptioning@fox14tv.com
We will make every effort to respond or otherwise address your inquiry within 24 hours.
Written Closed Captioning questions, comments or complaints should be directed to:
Darren Dishman
General Manager/Programming Director
KFJX-TV
PO Box 659
Pittsburg, KS 66762
Phone: (417)624-0233
Fax: (620)389-7781
Email: ddishman@fox14tv.com
We will make every effort to respond to communications received via phone, fax or e-mail within 24 hours. As directed by the FCC, all written inquiries will be responded to within 30 days.
