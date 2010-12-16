Quantcast

Founded in 2003, KFJX is a Fox affiliate located in the Joplin, Missouri/Pittsburg, Kansas market. Fox 14 News at 9 debuted April 5, 2004 and expanded to an hour on weekdays June 1, 2010. Fiver years later, the weekend 30-Minute newscasts expanded to an hour in September 2015. The station is owned by Surtsey Media, LLC.
 

Mike Olmstead | FOX 14 Executive Producer, Anchor 

In March 2011 Mike Olmstead took the reins as the Executive Producer and Anchor of Fox 14 News at 9.  The Indiana native comes to Fox 14 after spending time in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Tulsa, Oklahoma, and most recently, Louisville, Kentucky.

If Mike looks familiar to Four State viewers it's probably because this is his second time working in the Joplin-Pittsburg market.  He was the Sports Director for KSNF in the mid-1990's following his graduation from Franklin College of Indiana.
 

Mike Mahoney | FOX 14 Weekend Anchor, Reporter 

Mike Mahoney is thrilled to be reporting for KOAM and anchoring for Fox 14 at Television City.
Before coming to the 4-State area, he worked as a producer in El Paso, Green Bay, and San Diego.
When he's not reporting, Mike enjoys hiking, walking the dog, and just relaxing with a few friends.
If you've got a news tip for Mike, please email him at mmahoney@fox14tv.com. 

NOTE: Sending multiple emails at the same time may be ignored as our system will think these are either errors or spam and will delete them automatically. One email is enough.
 

Contact Us about...

Advertising dprather@koamtv.com
Reception problems Click here
News tips, story ideas or news releases news@fox14tv.com
 
Weather cancellations hkelley@fox14tv.com
 
Requesting a copy of a newscast
 		 Newscast (PDF)
 
Requesting a copy of a 4-State Heroes video 4-State Hero (PDF)
 
WeatherCall info@weathercall.net
About WeatherCall
Sign up for WeatherCall
Access Your WeatherCall Account
1.800.260.6695
Questions or comments regarding news broadcasts comments@fox14tv.com
 
Surtsey Media, LLC
KFJX Main Studio
2950 NE Highway 69
P.O. Box 659
Pittsburg, KS 66762-0659

Phone: 417.782.1414 or 620.230.0565

General Fax : 417.624.3115
Newsroom Fax: 417.624.3158

Staff Directory

News
 
News Director
Kristi Spencer
 		 417.624.0233 kspencer@fox14tv.com
 
Assistant News Director
Stephanie Marsh		 417.624.0233 smarsh@fox14tv.com
 
Chief Videographer
Kyle Anderson		 417.624.0233 athompson@fox14tv.com
 
Executive Producer and Anchor - Mike Olmstead
Weekend Anchor - Mike Mahoney
Weather
 
Chief Meteorologist Doug Heady 417.624.0233 dheady@fox14tv.com
 
Sports
 
Sports Director Jacob Lenard 417.624.0233 jlenard@koamtv.com
 
Advertising
 
General Sales Manager Darren Prather 417.623.6111 x201 dprather@fox14tv.com
 
National Sales Manager
 		 Jonathan Haut 417.624.0233 jhaut@fox14tv.com
 
Local Sales Manager Kerri Glensky 417.624.0233
kglensky@fox14tv.com
Account Executive   Glenna Watkins 417.623.6111 gwatkins@fox14tv.com
Account Executive Stacy Krokroskia 417.623.6111 skrokroskia@fox14tv.com
 
Account Executive Christie Westmoreland 417.623.6111
cwestmoreland@fox14tv.com
Account Executive Joanna Lee 417.623.6111 jlee@fox14tv.com
 
Production
 
Operations Manager Steve Holinsworth 417.624.0233 hworth@fox14tv.com
 
Creative Services Director Dale Switzer 417.624.0233 dswitzer@fox14tv.com
 
Administrative & Support
 
General Manager Darren Dishman 417.782.1414
 		 ddishman@fox14tv.com
 
Business Manager Rhonda Zook 417.782.1414
 		 rzook@koamtv.com 
 
IT Director Alan Bybee 417.782.1414
 		 abybee@fox14tv.com
 
Promotions Manager Vance Lewis 417.782.1414
 		 vlewis@fox14tv.com
 
Traffic Manager Jill Nelson 417.782.1414
 		 jnelson@fox14tv.com
 
Chief Engineer Bill Vickery 417.782.1414
 		 bvickery@fox14tv.com
 
Web Producer Jared Wetzel 417.782.1414
 		 jwetzel@koamtv.com 
 
Video Request

Do you want a copy of a story seen on KOAM or FOX 14?  Or maybe a family member has been a recent 4-State Hero?

Request a DVD by downloading and filling out one of the forms below, then just mail it in.
 
KOAM/KFJX
Newscast DVD
Order Form
 		 4-State Hero
DVD Order Form
 
Closed Captioning Contact Information

For Closed Captioning concerns, please contact:

Bill Vickery, Chief Engineer
Phone: (417) 624-0233 ext. 167
Fax: (620)389-7781
e-mail: closedcaptioning@fox14tv.com

We will make every effort to respond or otherwise address your inquiry within 24 hours.

Written Closed Captioning questions, comments or complaints should be directed to:

Darren Dishman
General Manager/Programming Director
KFJX-TV
PO Box 659
Pittsburg, KS 66762
Phone: (417)624-0233
Fax: (620)389-7781
Email: ddishman@fox14tv.com 

We will make every effort to respond to communications received via phone, fax or e-mail within 24 hours. As directed by the FCC, all written inquiries will be responded to within 30 days.

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

