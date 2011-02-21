2011 McDonald County Murder Case Dismissed

5/23/2017: According to McDonald County Prosecutor Bill Dobbs the murder case against Fred Bremer has been dismissed by the court without prejudice, which means the court may refile murder charges against Bremer at a later time. This happened Monday May 22, 2017.

Updated August 14, 2013: A Rogers, Arkansas man accused of murder is in custody.

In February 2011 the body of Jack McCain, 68 of Rogers, was found on a rural county road about eight miles east of Jane, Missouri in McDonald County. McCain had been shot multiple times.

Tuesday night Fred Bremer, 39, was arrested and has been charged with first degree murder in McCain's death.

Updated March 3, 2011 at 2:10 PM CST: Authorities in southwestern Missouri are asking for help from the public as they investigate the death of an Arkansas man.

Sheriff Robert Evenson says McCain had several gunshot wounds and his death is considered a homicide.

Updated February 24, 2011 at 12:20 PM CST: Autopsy results are in for a man found dead on the side of the road in McDonald County, Missouri earlier this week.

McCain was a businessman from Rogers, Arkansas.

He owned property in southwest Missouri and at least one car dealership in Arkansas.

Investigators believe McCain's murder happened in Missouri at the site where his body was found.

Updated February 21, 2011 at 2:55 PM CST: The McDonald County Sheriff's Department has identified a man found on the side of the road over the weekend.

The manner of death is not being disclosed at this time as part of the investigation, but the sheriff's department has ruled the cause of death a homicide.

Posted February 21, 2011 at 1:29 PM CST: Authorities in McDonald County are investigating a homicide after a man's body turns up on the side of the road on Sunday.

McDonald County Sheriff Robert Evenson says his department received a 911 call from someone who found the body about 4 p.m. on Gobbler's Knob Road near Powell, Missouri.

Both the Missouri and Arkansas Highway Patrol, the Benton County sheriff and the Rogers, Arkansas police helped with the scene.

Investigators followed up on leads throughout the night.

An autopsy is scheduled for this afternoon in Springfield.

We'll have the latest on the investigation as it is confirmed.