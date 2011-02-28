Quantcast

Job Openings - KOAM TV 7

Job Openings

Job openings are posted below.  KOAM-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer and complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, age, sex, national origin, citizenship, handicap, height, weight, and marital status.

To Print/View Job Application, Click Here

For Saga Broadcasting Opportunities, Click Here.
 

EEO Notification

KOAM-TV is looking for organizations that regularly distribute information about employment opportunities to job applicants or have job applicants to refer.

If your organization would like to receive notification of job vacancies at our station, please notify the EEO Coordinator at KOAM-TV, P.O. Box 659, Pittsburg KS 66762 or call 417-624-0233 or 620-231-0400. You may also email to eeo@koamtv.com.

KOAM-TV EEO Annual Public Filing Report 2016-2017

  • Job OpeningsMore>>

  • Sports Videographer

    Sports Videographer

    Wednesday, August 2 2017 2:39 PM EDT2017-08-02 18:39:19 GMT
    Opening for part time SPORTS VIDEOGRAPHER at the market’s number one station. Applicants must be able to shoot and edit quality video and sound for newscasts. Candidates schedule should be flexible in order to meet the needs of news coverage, weekend availability and holidays required. News Videographers are responsible for maintenance of assigned equipment and vehicles. Apply on line by sending your resume and link to demo reel to koamnewsemployment@koa...More >>
    Opening for part time SPORTS VIDEOGRAPHER at the market’s number one station. Applicants must be able to shoot and edit quality video and sound for newscasts. Candidates schedule should be flexible in order to meet the needs of news coverage, weekend availability and holidays required. News Videographers are responsible for maintenance of assigned equipment and vehicles. Apply on line by sending your resume and link to demo reel to koamnewsemployment@koa...More >>

  • Multi-Media Journalist

    Multi-Media Journalist

    Monday, July 31 2017 6:08 PM EDT2017-07-31 22:08:28 GMT

    We’re looking for a MULTI-MEDIA JOURNALIST to continue our reputation of award winning news coverage. If you are looking for an entry level reporting opportunity at a dominant number one station, where you will gain the experience you need to get your career started off right, you’ve found it!

    More >>

    We’re looking for a MULTI-MEDIA JOURNALIST to continue our reputation of award winning news coverage. If you are looking for an entry level reporting opportunity at a dominant number one station, where you will gain the experience you need to get your career started off right, you’ve found it!

    More >>
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.