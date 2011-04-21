2017 Pigskin Preview - Coaches form

Reminders Download Questionnaire: Word

PDF

RTF June 2nd deadline to be eligible for gift card, and be entered to win $100 Cash. Have changes? Call 1-866-248-7223 or email sports@koamtv.com or sports@fox14tv.com. During the season call in your scores to 1-866-248-7223 or tweet us @koamfox14sports.

It's time for The 22nd Annual Pigskin Preview - your chance to tell football fans across the 4 States about your team.

Each coach who returns their questionnaire by June 2nd will receive a gift card to a local restaurant. By meeting this deadline you will also be entered into a drawing for $100 Cash.

Help us prepare the Pigskin Preview

1. Download the file (Word Document, Rich Text Format, OR PDF) and type the info directly into the document, saving occasionally so you don't lose anything. Remember, the more specific information you provide now the less we'll bother you later!

2. Once completed, email the document to jlenard@koamtv.com.

3. Keep us updated! If anything changes after you return the questionnaire please contact us so we can make the magazine as up to date as possible.

During the Season

We're not just interested in your final score. Please keep us up-to-date throughout your games with scores and we'll post them on our websites. If you have a scorekeeper, be sure to give them our contact information.

Our suggestion? USE TWITTER and the hashtag: "#4statepressbox". Nearly every local media person uses Twitter and if you or your scorekeeper tweet your scores frequently we will all see it, and we won't have to bug you with calls and texts.

Also, have a staff member or player you'd like to see be recognized for something on or off the field? Be sure to let us know! Maybe we'll do a story on them.

Our Contact Information

Jacob Lenard, KOAM/FOX 14 Sports Director

Cell/Text: (620)-228-2259

Twitter: @j_lenard

KOAM and Fox 14 Newsroom

Phone: 1-866-248-7223

Twitter: @koamnews and @koamfox14sports

Instagram: @koamfox14

Email: news@koamtv.com

We'll see you in August when we start our fall previews on KOAM-TV & FOX 14.