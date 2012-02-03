Quantcast

Sales Account Executive - KOAM TV 7

Sales Account Executive

Updated:

KOAM TV is seeking an enthusiastic, highly motivated SALES ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE. A professional who can connect with clients and help achieve their business objectives through effective TV and digital advertising. Our lucrative commission plan rewards your effort and ability to build long-term relationships with clients. Qualified applicants should send their resume to Diane Cunningham @ dcunningham@koamtv.com or mail to KOAM TV-KFJX TV, 745 Range Line, Joplin MO 64801.  KOAM TV-KFJX TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Application Form

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.