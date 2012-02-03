KOAM TV is seeking an enthusiastic, highly motivated SALES ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE. A professional who can connect with clients and help achieve their business objectives through effective TV and digital advertising. Our lucrative commission plan rewards your effort and ability to build long-term relationships with clients. Qualified applicants should send their resume to Diane Cunningham @ dcunningham@koamtv.com or mail to KOAM TV-KFJX TV, 745 Range Line, Joplin MO 64801. KOAM TV-KFJX TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
News
Weather
KOAM
KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.