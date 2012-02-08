Quantcast

News Producer - KOAM TV 7

News Producer

Updated:

NEWS PRODUCER.  Dominant #1 station in Pittsburg KS/Joplin MO market in search of creative and dynamic Producer.   Excellent writing, organizational and people skills are a must. We’re looking for people who have solid news judgment and are proven leaders.  Send resume, cover letter and work samples tokoamnewsemployment@koamtv.com or by mail to Kristi Spencer, News Director, KOAM TV, P.O. Box 659, Pittsburg, KS 66762. KOAM TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.