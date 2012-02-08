NEWS PRODUCER. Dominant #1 station in Pittsburg KS/Joplin MO market in search of creative and dynamic Producer. Excellent writing, organizational and people skills are a must. We’re looking for people who have solid news judgment and are proven leaders. Send resume, cover letter and work samples tokoamnewsemployment@koamtv.com or by mail to Kristi Spencer, News Director, KOAM TV, P.O. Box 659, Pittsburg, KS 66762. KOAM TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.