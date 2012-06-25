KOAM TV - FOX14 TV is in search of a responsible person to fill a full time GRAPHIC ARTIST position. Candidates must have Adobe Creative Suite experience. Chyron or other broadcast character generator experience is preferred, but not required. Candidates must be available to work evenings and weekends.

Apply in person or send application or resume to eeo@koamtv.com or mail to KOAM TV-FOX 14 TV Production Manager, PO Box 659, Pittsburg, KS 66762.

KOAM TV-KFJX TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

