Trial date set for Joplin man accused of shooting neighbor because of loud music

Updated January 24, 2017: After two previous delays, Kevin Cassell's trial date is set for May 16, 2017. Three days have been set aside in a Jasper County Courtroom.

Cassell is accused of shooting his neighbor in the face. The accident occurred in July of 2012.

A criminal motion hearing is also set for March 6, 2017.

Witnesses told police Keith Ritchey, 23, was sitting on the front porch when shots were fired across the street.

Posted July 16, 2012: Charges are filed today a weekend shooting at a Joplin apartment complex. A 23-year-old is shot in the face outside his Joplin home; and, a 50-year-old is now awaiting his next court appearance.

At last report Ritchey was in critical condition.

On Monday prosecutors filed charges for first degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated against Kevin Cassell, 50.