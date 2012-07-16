Quantcast

Trial date set for Joplin man accused of shooting neighbor because of loud music

Updated January 24, 2017:  After two previous delays, Kevin Cassell's trial date is set for May 16, 2017. Three days have been set aside in a Jasper County Courtroom. 

Cassell is accused of shooting his neighbor in the face. The accident occurred in July of 2012. 

A criminal motion hearing is also set for March 6, 2017. 

Updated December 21, 2012:  A trial date is set for a Joplin man accused of shooting his neighbor in the face.

Kevin Cassell, 50, is charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated.

His trial date is set for June 24, 2013.

The shooting occurred July 15, 2012 at an apartment complex in Joplin on West 8th Street between Jackson and Connor Avenue.

Witnesses told police Keith Ritchey, 23, was sitting on the front porch when shots were fired across the street.

According to court documents Cassell shot Ritchey because the music from his car was too loud.

Cassell will have one last opportunity to change his plea in court on February 8.

Posted July 16, 2012:  Charges are filed today a weekend shooting at a Joplin apartment complex.  A 23-year-old is shot in the face outside his Joplin home; and, a 50-year-old is now awaiting his next court appearance.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at an apartment complex on West 8th Street between Jackson and Connor Avenue.

Witnesses tell police Keith Ritchey, 23, was sitting on the front porch when shots were fired from across the street.  According to court documents Cassell shot Ritchey because the music from his car was too loud.

At last report Ritchey was in critical condition.

On Monday prosecutors filed charges for first degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon while intoxicated against Kevin Cassell, 50.

