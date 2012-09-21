Quantcast

MASTER CONTROL OPERATOR. KOAM TV is seeking a responsible, technically minded person to fill a part time Master Control position. Some video, audio and computer experience is preferred, but not required. We will train the right individual. Applicants must be available to work weekends and/or evenings. Apply in person at KOAM TV, Highway 69, south of Pittsburg KS or 745 Range Line, Joplin MO. KOAM TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

