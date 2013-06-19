Quantcast

NEWS ASSISTANT. Part time opening for 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. shift.   Experience editing video is preferred. Duties include running studio cameras, audio board and editing video. Must be reliable and have an excellent work ethic. Apply at KOAM TV, 10 miles south of Pittsburg, KS. KOAM TV/KFJX TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

