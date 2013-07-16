On Air Personalities

Dowe Quick | Executive Producer, Anchor Dowe Quick has been with KOAM News since October 1980. He has won the prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award for Investigative Reporting as well as numerous awards from Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma Broadcasting Associations for his reporting.

Doug Heady | Chief Meteorologist Originally from Kansas City, Missouri, Doug came to KOAM from KSHB, where he did the morning weather. In December 2002, the University of Kansas alum took over as the KOAM Chief Meteorologist. Doug was the youngest person certified by American Meteorological Society. Is also certified by National Weather Association in 2003. Now a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist, which replaced the AMS.

Lisa Olliges | Reporter, Weekend Anchor and Producer Lisa is a Missouri native, calling St. Louis her hometown. She started with KOAM in 1988 and is a graduate of Lindwood College, with degrees in Mass Communications and Performing Arts. She is active in Joplin Little Theatre. Lisa is the Education Reporter for KOAM along with her anchor duties.

Jordan Aubey | Senior Reporter Born in Canada, Jordan was raised in Chicago and got his Broadcast Journalism degree from Columbia College of Chicago. Aubey is a survivor of the Joplin Tornado. He is married, and has two children.

Tawnya Bach | Morning News Anchor Tawnya came to the Four States in the Fall of 2005 after working as weekend anchor at KRBC in Abilene, Texas, and as assignment editor & producer at KCTV in Kansas City. Tawnya earned her degrees in journalism and theatre & film from the University of Kansas at Lawrence. Her hometown is Jetmore, Kansas, a rural community with a population of about 900

Jacob Lenard | Sports Director Originally from Yates Center, Kansas, Jacob joined KOAM in May 2013, first as a news assistant, reporter, Sports Anchor/Reporter and now Sports Director. He graduated from Pittsburg State in 2012 with a Bachelor of Science in Communication, Broadcasting emphasis. Jacob took over as the Sports Director in June 2015. He is married, and has one child.

Nick Kelly | Weekend Meteorologist Nick grew up in the St. Louis, Missouri area and started at KOAM in October 2011. A graduate of the University of Missouri, Nick was an on-air meteorologist for KOMU-TV in Columbia, Missouri, and interned for KPLR-TV in St. Louis. Nick is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist by the American Meteorological Society (AMS).

Chris Warner | Reporter Chris joined the KOAM team in 2017 as an Associate Producer. In April, he moved into a full-time reporter position. A Joplin native, Chris first started in broadcasting at age 16 at KSNF-TV in 2004. He spent time from 2008 to 2016 in various retail roles around the region before returning to his passion at KOAM. Chris is excited to continue telling the stories of the four states.Chris and his wife Amber live in Joplin and have three amazing children.