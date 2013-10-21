Quantcast

Multi-Media Journalist - KOAM TV 7

Multi-Media Journalist

Updated:

We’re looking for a MULTI-MEDIA JOURNALIST to continue our reputation of award winning news coverage. If you are looking for an entry level reporting opportunity at a dominant number one station, where you will gain the experience you need to get your career started off right, you’ve found it! We are looking for candidates with exceptional storytelling and writing skills, who take pride in their video and editing skills and who have a strong work ethic. A college degree, prior on-air and videography experience is preferred. Apply on line by sending your resume and link to demo reel to koamnewsemployment@koamtv.com or by mail to Kristi Spencer, KOAM TV, P.O. Box 659, Pittsburg, KS 66762. KOAM TV-KFJX TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Employment Application 

  • Current Conditions

  • 7 Day Forecast
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.