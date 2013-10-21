We’re looking for a MULTI-MEDIA JOURNALIST to continue our reputation of award winning news coverage. If you are looking for an entry level reporting opportunity at a dominant number one station, where you will gain the experience you need to get your career started off right, you’ve found it! We are looking for candidates with exceptional storytelling and writing skills, who take pride in their video and editing skills and who have a strong work ethic. A college degree, prior on-air and videography experience is preferred. Apply on line by sending your resume and link to demo reel to koamnewsemployment@koamtv.com or by mail to Kristi Spencer, KOAM TV, P.O. Box 659, Pittsburg, KS 66762. KOAM TV-KFJX TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Employment Application