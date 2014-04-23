Quantcast

Fmr. Webb City Teacher Sentenced - KOAM TV 7

Fmr. Webb City Teacher Sentenced

Fmr. Webb City Teacher Sentenced

Carrie Njoroge Carrie Njoroge

Updated October 24, 2017: Carrie Njoroge has been sentenced.  She plead guilty before a jury was selected today to sexual contact by teacher with student.  She was arrested in April of 2014 after accusations she had sex with a male student in her office. She received a 5 year suspended sentence and supervised probation.  Njoroge also has to register as a sex offender and give up her teaching certificate.

Updated July 10, 2014: Carrie Njoroge appeared in Jasper County court Thursday, waiving her right to a preliminary hearing.

The former Webb City High School choir teacher will stand trial.

Her next appearance in court will be August 15th.

Updated April 24, 2014:  The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says Carrie Njoroge turned herself into the Christian County Sheriff's Office today (Thursday), then bonded out.

According to the Probable Cause, the former Webb City High School choir teacher had a sexual relationship with a male student over a three month period.


Reported April 23, 2014:  The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says a warrant has been issued for a now former Webb City teacher who had a sexual relationship with a student. The sheriff's office says, as of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they were not showing that she had been arrested.

According to the Probable Cause, Webb City High School choir teacher Carrie Njoroge had a sexual relationship with a male student over a three month period.

The Webb City School District has released a statement saying they were made aware of misconduct against Njoroge on April 17. She was placed on administrative leave and law enforcement was contacted.

Njoroge resigned from her position on April 18.

"Needless to say the District is both shocked and saddened by these events," Webb City Superintendent Anthony Rossetti says in the release.  "We will continue to work with local authorities to bring resolution and accountability to all involved."

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • New Abortion Regulations in the State of Missouri Take Effect Today

    New Abortion Regulations in the State of Missouri Take Effect Today

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 7:01 PM EDT2017-10-24 23:01:31 GMT
    Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri. "I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says. One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and l...More >>
    Dwayne Cunningham drove almost an hour for this press event to show his support for the new bill that's adding more regulations to abortion facilities in Missouri. "I wouldn't be here without a mom. Neither would you. You wouldn't be here without a mom. Women are important to our society and i agree with what they're doing" he says. One of the new regulations are that abortion facilities can not demand that an ambulance arrive at their facility without it's sirens and l...More >>

  • MO Lt. Gov. Visits Joplin to Promote New Economic Program

    MO Lt. Gov. Visits Joplin to Promote New Economic Program

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-10-24 22:52:15 GMT

    "Buy Missouri" is a new program that could include more product identification, highlighting made in Missouri.

    More >>

    "Buy Missouri" is a new program that could include more product identification, highlighting made in Missouri.

    More >>

  • Joplin Centerfire to Open as Indoor Shooting Range

    Joplin Centerfire to Open as Indoor Shooting Range

    Tuesday, October 24 2017 6:45 PM EDT2017-10-24 22:45:04 GMT

    An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety.  Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.

    More >>

    An indoor gun range is under construction on West Belle Center and the owner promises safety.  Joplin Centerfire will offer twelve shooting lanes.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.