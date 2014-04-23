Fmr. Webb City Teacher Sentenced

Updated October 24, 2017: Carrie Njoroge has been sentenced. She plead guilty before a jury was selected today to sexual contact by teacher with student. She was arrested in April of 2014 after accusations she had sex with a male student in her office. She received a 5 year suspended sentence and supervised probation. Njoroge also has to register as a sex offender and give up her teaching certificate.

Updated July 10, 2014: Carrie Njoroge appeared in Jasper County court Thursday, waiving her right to a preliminary hearing.

The former Webb City High School choir teacher will stand trial.

Her next appearance in court will be August 15th.

Updated April 24, 2014: The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says Carrie Njoroge turned herself into the Christian County Sheriff's Office today (Thursday), then bonded out.



According to the Probable Cause, the former Webb City High School choir teacher had a sexual relationship with a male student over a three month period.



Reported April 23, 2014: The Jasper County Sheriff's Office says a warrant has been issued for a now former Webb City teacher who had a sexual relationship with a student. The sheriff's office says, as of 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, they were not showing that she had been arrested.



According to the Probable Cause, Webb City High School choir teacher Carrie Njoroge had a sexual relationship with a male student over a three month period.



The Webb City School District has released a statement saying they were made aware of misconduct against Njoroge on April 17. She was placed on administrative leave and law enforcement was contacted.



Njoroge resigned from her position on April 18.



"Needless to say the District is both shocked and saddened by these events," Webb City Superintendent Anthony Rossetti says in the release. "We will continue to work with local authorities to bring resolution and accountability to all involved."