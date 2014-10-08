Quantcast

Bennett pleads guilty to capital murder - KOAM TV 7

Bennett pleads guilty to capital murder

Updated:
PARSONS, KANSAS -

Updated December 11, 2017: A former Montgomery County man today pleaded guilty to capital murder and three counts of first-degree premeditated murder, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

David Cornell Bennett Jr., 26, formerly of Cherryvale, pleaded guilty to the four counts in Labette County District Court. District Judge Jeff Jack accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for February 16, 2018, at 10 a.m. in Parsons.

As part of the plea agreement, Schmidt withdrew the state’s notice of intent to seek the death penalty in the case. Under Kansas law, Bennett will receive the only other sentence authorized for capital murder, life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Bennett was charged with the crimes in connection with the November 2013 deaths of Cami Umbarger and her three minor children in Parsons. Bennett pleaded guilty to one count of murder in connection with the death of each of the four victims.

The case was investigated by the Parsons Police Department and Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Assistant Attorney General Jessica Domme, Labette County Attorney Stephen Jones, former Assistant Attorney General Amy Hanley, and the late Assistant Attorneys General Steve Wilhoft and Lee Davidson prosecuted the case.

# # #

Updated May 21, 2015:  The state Attorney General's Office has filed today to seek the death penalty for David Bennett, Jr.. The trial is tentatively set October 5, 2015 in Parsons, KS. A venue has yet to be determined because the courthouse does not have enough seating. 

Bennett is accused of killing his former girlfriend and three children back in 2014 at their home in Parsons. 

# # #

Updated March 31, 2015:  The Judge decided to continue this morning's trial arraignment in Labette County. The next court date is set for May 21st. 

# # #

Pittsburg, KS - (Starting from the top is the most recent update in the Trial Proceedings)

1:22PM - Judge Finds probable cause to bind Bennett on all counts. Arraingment to be held Feb. 19th in Parsons

1:13PM - Court Back In Session

11:48AM - Defense calls no witnesses; Court in recess.

Defense question Rosebrough about a hair found on Umbarger Agent testifies hair didn't belong to Bennett & is being tested

Rosebrough testified a knife found at a hotel room previously occupied by Bennett contained blood from Umbarger.

Rosebrough testifies two victims were found under beds in one of the bedrooms. Other two victims were found in utility room closet & dryer.

Brooks excused. KBI agent Steve Rosebrough called to the stand.

Brooks exhibits submitted by the State. Exhibits included autopsy photos of the victims.

Ryder excused. State calls Beth Brooks of the KBI.

Ryder testifies that print outs of Facebook posts from Bennett to Umbarger were found in a purse confirming previous testimony.

Simmons is excused. State calls Jeff Ryder of the KBI.

Simmons testified that upon arresting Bennett, cards containing Cami Umbarger's name on them were found on Bennett.

Wiford excused. State calls former Independence policeman Jason Simmons.

Court has resumed. State attorneys have called Kyle Wiford to the stand.

A short mid morning recess has been called for. 6 witnesses have been examined.

6 witnesses then break

Debbie Umbarger has just taken the stand in the David Bennett court case.

4th witness Debbie Umbarger, Cami mother.

3rd witness Steven Trammell, trammell testified Umbarger called him after Bennett broke into Umbarger's house and raped her.

2nd witness was Tabitha Edie, a friend of Cami Umbarger.

1st witness was Neil Springer was a policemen.Follow us on Twitter:  @koamnews  & @NewsAt9

#bennetttrial
 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Four States Only Equality Bar to Close Down After the New Year

    Four States Only Equality Bar to Close Down After the New Year

    Monday, December 11 2017 7:55 PM EST2017-12-12 00:55:22 GMT
    Heather works at Hackett Hot Wings by day. On weekends, her and her friends from the LGBTQ+ community hit up Equality Rocks to have a good time, and more importantly for a time to be themselves. "I would go there to the drag show with my friends. It was just a fun place to go to people in the gay community, my community we would be able to get together and have a good time. We felt like we had a safe place in Joplin to do that" says Heather. "The biggest thing is...More >>
    Heather works at Hackett Hot Wings by day. On weekends, her and her friends from the LGBTQ+ community hit up Equality Rocks to have a good time, and more importantly for a time to be themselves. "I would go there to the drag show with my friends. It was just a fun place to go to people in the gay community, my community we would be able to get together and have a good time. We felt like we had a safe place in Joplin to do that" says Heather. "The biggest thing is...More >>

  • New Software for Emergency Responders Coming to Newton County

    New Software for Emergency Responders Coming to Newton County

    Monday, December 11 2017 6:32 PM EST2017-12-11 23:32:20 GMT

    All of this technology centers around making sure keeping emergency responders safe never gets outdated.

    More >>

    All of this technology centers around making sure keeping emergency responders safe never gets outdated.

    More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-11-17

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 12-11

    Monday, December 11 2017 5:34 PM EST2017-12-11 22:34:13 GMT

    PSU PROFESSORS ARRESTED Two PSU employees are on administrative leave, after they were arrested accused of making an illegal video recording of a nude person.  Police say 47-year old Peter Rosen and 39-year old Barry Wilson illegally made the video.  The two suspects are Pitt State employees.  Rosen is an Associate Professor and Chair of Accounting and Computer Information Systems, and Wilson an Associate Professor and Chair of Graphics and Imaging Technology.  ...

    More >>

    PSU PROFESSORS ARRESTED Two PSU employees are on administrative leave, after they were arrested accused of making an illegal video recording of a nude person.  Police say 47-year old Peter Rosen and 39-year old Barry Wilson illegally made the video.  The two suspects are Pitt State employees.  Rosen is an Associate Professor and Chair of Accounting and Computer Information Systems, and Wilson an Associate Professor and Chair of Graphics and Imaging Technology.  ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.