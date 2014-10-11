Two Suspects Sentenced in Thomas Murder Case

6/19/2017: Darius Rainey was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. Corbin Spragg was sentenced to 27 and a half years in prison.

4/27/2017: Darius Rainey was convicted of first degree murder. According to the Crawford County Attorney, he's set to be sentenced to June 19th to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years; the maximum sentenced prescribed by law.

1/9/2017: Bryan Bridges sentenced to life with possibility of parole after 25 years for his role in the murder of Taylor Thomas in October 2014.

11/18/2016: Bryan Bridges pleaded no contest to first degree murder. The judge found him guilty. The only possible sentence is life in prison w/o possibility of parole for 25 years. Darius Rainey, the fourth suspect, stands trial in February for first degree murder.

10/2016: Joseph Otter was sentenced to five years in prison for his conviction of distributing marijuana.

7/29/2016: According to court proceedings, Bryan Bridges was bound over for trial on 7/28/2016. The trial is set to begin on November 28th.

7/21/2016: Juan Salas-Rueda was sentenced to five years and one month in prison for aggravated robbery. According to Crawford County Attorney, deportation is expected after serving prison time.

3/7/2016: Corbin Spragg is convicted of 2nd degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in the death of 20 year old Taylor Thomas in Pittsburg.

Crawford County Attorney Michael Gayoso says Spragg entered a plea deal today. Spragg will spend 27 1/2 years in jail and testify against all co-defendants.

3/7/2016: According to District Attorney Michael Gayoso Bryan Bridges first appearance via video 1:30pm in Girard. We did not get pool cam because of late notice. The video system is in the jury room which is very small.

CHARGES

1-FIRST DEGREE MURDER

2- AGGRIVATED KIDNAPPING (FELONY LEVEL 1)

3-AGGRIVATED ROBBERY (FELONY LEVEL 3)

4- CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT AGGRIVATED ROBBERY (FELONY LEVEL 5)

5-AGGRIVATED BURGLARY (FELONY LEVEL 5)

6-CONSPIRACY TO AGGRIVATED BURGLARY (FELONY LEVEL 7)

NEXT COURT DATE APRIL 20TH AT 9 AM

20 MILLION DOLLAR CASH ONLY BOND BC FLIGHT RISK SINCE FOUND IN MEXICO



2/29/2016: Bryan Bridges was Arrested in Mexico. He was arrested in Juarez, Mexico last night. Authorities said multiple agencies and public tips/information led to the arrest. He's being held in El Paso, TX awaiting extradtion back to Kansas.

8/3/2015: On Friday, July 31, 2015, Juan Salas-Rueda, 25, formerly of Pittsburg, was arrested by the Wheaton, MO Police Department in Barry County, MO, on an arrest warrant issued through the Crawford County, KS, Attorney's Office for felony murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and obstructing apprehension or prosecution. Mr. Salas-Rueda's bond has been set at $2 Million.

7/13/2015: Tyler Smith plead to Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery. He is set to be sentenced on September 1, 2015 at 10AM. He has also agreed to testify against co-defendant Corbin Spragg and Darius Rainey (Bridges entered into the conspiracy at a later time).

Corbin Spragg and Darius Rainey waived their right to a preliminary hearing. The Court accepted their waiver and then bound each of them over for trial on

1) First degree murder

2) Aggravated Burglary

3) Attempted Aggravated Robbery

4) Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery

5) Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Burglary

1/28/2015: Spragg, Smith, and Rainey appeared in court for their status conference. Spragg and Rainey held on $2 Million bonds. Smith is held on a $100K bond.

Authorities are still looking for Bryan Bridges.

11/26: According to Crawford County Attorney Michael Gayoso: Corbin Joseph Spragg, Darius Euell Rainey, Tyler Dornez Smith, all three from Pittsburg, appeared in Court today for a status conference.



Smith requested a bond reduction from $100,000.00 to $10,000.00 on charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. The request was denied by the Court.



Spragg and Rainey are being held on a $2 million bond on charges of first degree murder, aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. All three remain in custody.



Still Not In Custody: Bryan Levi Bridges (See Charges Below)

Each of these defendants are presumed innocent unless and until the allegations against each of them are proved beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Another status conference is set January 28, 2015.

10/14/2014 : Official charges are as follows...



Corbin Joseph Spragg: charged with first degree murder, aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery;



Bryan Levi Bridges: charged with first degree murder, aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery;



Darius Euell Rainey: charged with first degree murder, aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery; and



Tyler Dornez Smith: charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery





10/13 : On Sunday night October 12, 2014 at approximately 10:20PM, Homicide suspect Corbin Joseph Spragg, 19, of Pittsburg, contacted the Pittsburg Police Department from a family residence to turn himself in. Officers responded to the location given and took Spragg into custody without incident. He was transported to the Crawford County Jail where he was booked on the arrest warrant issued in relation to the Taylor Thomas homicide. The charges include:

First Degree Felony Murder

Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Burglary

The remaining suspect being sought in connection to the homicide, Bryan Levi Bridges, 19, of Pittsburg, remains at large. The Pittsburg Police Department is providing a $1,000 reward for information leading tot eh arrest and conviction of Bridges. He should be considered armed and dangerous.



(10-11)



Pittsburg police are now offering a reward for help in tracking down two more suspects in the murder of a Pittsburg State University student.



Two others are already in custody.

24 year old Tyler Dornez Smith and 21 year old Darius Rainey are both held on two million dollar bonds.

Rainey faces charges of first degree felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder and aggravated robbery and burglary.

Smith faces murder charges, and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and burglary.

Police say they shot and killed twenty year old Taylor C. Thomas. An autopsy shows he died of a single gun shot wound.

Officers were called to an off campus home on North Taylor street for a disturbance Thursday. That's where they found Thomas with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at Via Christi hospital.

Taylor Thomas was a junior at PSU, majoring in mechanical engineering technology.

Pittsburg police are hunting two other suspects. A one thousand dollar reward is offered for information leading to the arrest of Bryan Levi Bridges and Corbin Joseph Spragg. Both are 19 and from Pittsburg.

Bridges and Spragg are both charged with first degree felony murder, aggravated robbery and burglary.

Spragg has tattoos, one on his neck of a pair of lips and a woman on his arm with the word dream.



Anyone with information should contact Pittsburg police and can be anonymous.