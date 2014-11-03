Volunteers Get Out the Vote

Candidates aren't the only ones sweating the countdown to mid-terms.

Even in Jasper County, with a projected landslide victory for incumbents, volunteers are doing their best to get out the vote.

"We're a 24-hour operation right now. We're working to the last minute," said the Executive Director of the Southwest Missouri Democrats, Krista Stark.

But unlike heated races in Kansas, Republicans in Southwest Missouri feel they can work smarter - not harder - this election year.

"With as few contested races as we've had, we decided not to open [an election] headquarters," said Jasper Co. Republican Chair, Jimmy Morris. "We're pretty confident that we're gonna win across the board in Jasper County. I feel like i'm on vacation compared to what they're gonna do over there."

For those without transportation and still hoping to vote, the Jasper County Republicans and Democrats are offering rides to the polls.

Voters can call (417) 439-9724 or (417) 437-8443