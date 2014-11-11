Quantcast

Gay Marriage Comes to Kansas - KOAM TV 7

Gay Marriage Comes to Kansas

Updated:
PITTSBURG, KANSAS - Following the initial court action allowing gay marriage in Missouri and Kansas, a marriage equality celebration was planned in Pittsburg.  

Last week, in two separate rulings, both Kansas and Missouri's same-sex marriage bans were ruled unconstitutional.  

The Southeast Kansas chapter of the national organization of women decided to celebrate at Gusano's in Pittsburg. But as recently as Tuesday morning, questions arose whether Kansas would lift the ban on schedule.

A federal judge ordered Kansas to stop enforcing the ban by 5 PM, Tuesday night. But Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotamayor put an indefinite stay on the order. For now preventing gay marriage in Kansas. 

The ACLU took action Tuesday to fight the stay, which is expected to be overturned.  

Gay marriage could be coming to Kansas as soon as this week depending on the ruling of Justice Sotamayor.

Regardless of what happens in Kansas, some say all signs point to an eventual decision needing to be made by the US Supreme Court.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.