Gay Marriage Comes to Kansas

Following the initial court action allowing gay marriage in Missouri and Kansas, a marriage equality celebration was planned in Pittsburg.Last week, in two separate rulings, both Kansas and Missouri's same-sex marriage bans were ruled unconstitutional.The Southeast Kansas chapter of the national organization of women decided to celebrate at Gusano's in Pittsburg. But as recently as Tuesday morning, questions arose whether Kansas would lift the ban on schedule.A federal judge ordered Kansas to stop enforcing the ban by 5 PM, Tuesday night. But Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotamayor put an indefinite stay on the order. For now preventing gay marriage in Kansas.The ACLU took action Tuesday to fight the stay, which is expected to be overturned.

Gay marriage could be coming to Kansas as soon as this week depending on the ruling of Justice Sotamayor.

Regardless of what happens in Kansas, some say all signs point to an eventual decision needing to be made by the US Supreme Court.