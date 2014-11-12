Joplin Artists Mailing It In

Quantcast

JOPLIN, MISSOURI - Joplin art is being sent across the globe this Saturday. And the the public is invited to take part.

By the end of December, Jill Sullivan estimates she'll have collected over 100 unique art pieces through the mail.

"Some people have done things like send blocks of wood in a certain shape," Sullivan said. "Other people have sent tools, things like that through the mail, just to see what they could get away with."

From France, to Japan, to Finland - Sullivan collects and sends "mail art".

It involves an envelope or postcard being decorated in almost any way and simply sending it to someone.

The global project has been around for decades, but this is the first year for Sullivan. And to get more people involved, she'll hold a Mail Art Workshop this Saturday.

The only requirement is money for postage. No artistic ability needed.  

"Part of the point of it is anyone can do this," Sullivan said. "We're trying to encourage people to be creative. Especially people who aren't doing it because they think, well i'm not an artist."

Saturday's workshop is at 2 PM in the Post Memorial Art Reference Library, located in the Southwest corner of the Joplin Public Library.

Additionally, all of the mail art received before December 1st will be put on display in the library throughout January.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

