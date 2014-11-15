Chetopa Celebrates 14th Annual Pecan Fest

The city-wide celebration included a car, bike, and tractor show. Children and adults participated in a 5k run and walk. And the old Chetopa High School gymnasium held a craft show with several dozen vendors.Despite the cold, Chetopa Mayor Ron Wood said the winter weather wouldn't hurt the festivities. It would actually let area farmers enjoy the celebration.





"We did [Pecan Fest] for the pecan growers," Wood said. "But the problem is on the good days, they're in the fields picking pecans. So we'll probably have more of [farmers participating] today, with the weather being like it is.">





For those wanting to join in next year, Pecan Fest is always the 3rd Saturday of November.

