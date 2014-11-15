Quantcast

Joplin Celebrates "America Recycles Day" - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Celebrates "America Recycles Day"

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Joplin wants to help you "Go Green".


The Joplin Recycling Center educated people on compost bins, home-made bird feeders, and dog-waste digesters. 


The demonstrations were moved to the "Tool Lending Library" due to weather.  

The recycling center teamed up with the Wildcat Glades, and the Missouri Extension's "Master Gardener" program, to exhibit home-made solutions in place of store-bought products. 


"That's what the recycling center is all about," Recycling Coordinator Mary Anne Phillips said. "We're always trying to figure out how to use something that already exists and get people in that mindset. Obviously one compost bin is not gonna save the world. But it gets people in that mindset. Same with the bird feeders. Why go out and buy an expensive bird feeder if you can make one out of a used plastic bottle?"


Leftover compost bins will be available for pickup this week at the Joplin Recycling Center.


Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.