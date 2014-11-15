Joplin Celebrates "America Recycles Day"

Joplin wants to help you "Go Green".





The Joplin Recycling Center educated people on compost bins, home-made bird feeders, and dog-waste digesters.



The demonstrations were moved to the "Tool Lending Library" due to weather.

The recycling center teamed up with the Wildcat Glades, and the Missouri Extension's "Master Gardener" program, to exhibit home-made solutions in place of store-bought products.





"That's what the recycling center is all about," Recycling Coordinator Mary Anne Phillips said. "We're always trying to figure out how to use something that already exists and get people in that mindset. Obviously one compost bin is not gonna save the world. But it gets people in that mindset. Same with the bird feeders. Why go out and buy an expensive bird feeder if you can make one out of a used plastic bottle?"





Leftover compost bins will be available for pickup this week at the Joplin Recycling Center.