Snowfall Causing Road Hazards

Larry Barrett is working overtime.





"The very first day of snow we are literally swamped with calls," Barrett, who owns a Pittsburg-based towing company, said. "People forgot how to drive on the snow and ice. And they think they can come up to a stop sign and stop like it's 90-degrees outside."



Ellie Hoy was driving in Pittsburg before roads were treated.





"Another car was trying to turn right on Quincy and the roads we're just too slick," Hoy said. "Their brakes locked up and they ran into me head-on."



In Poplin, police declared Emergency Road Conditions for most of Sunday. But even with the snowy conditions, Barrett says most accidents can be avoided, "if they were just paying attention and slowing down," he said.



"As time goes on with the snow on the ground, they learn how to drive a bit better," Barrett said. "But it's just that first day [drivers] get confused or something."



