Action on Immigration Removes Obstacles

One four-state business owner who helps undocumented workers says the president's plan for executive action would help illegal immigrants avoid the current series of roadblocks taken just to survive







"Fake IDs, renting names, double identities. I know people that have been through several names in just six months in order to get something to eat."





Where even friends, family, and employers of illegal immigrants feel at-risk







"Due to the fact that this guy is needing a ride, I get in my vehicle. And for any reason i can get stopped. On that stop i can be charged for smuggling just because I have an illegal friend," the businessman said.





Immigration lawyer Bart Marcules says becoming a legal citizen isn't an option for many.





"Most of them don't have a direct route for legalization," he said. "It's pretty well known that in certain situations they wont actually be able to actually receive any assistance through the legal process."





But not everyone is on board with the president's plan for executive action.





"we're worried about jobs for the american people,"one Pittsburg resident said. "And five million people trying to get a job is just gonna make it more competitive."





"the intolerance, the un-acceptance of the system, can be changed and can be definitely improved," the businessman said. "If these illegal people were able to get a visa to work or permission to work, definitely that's the first thing they're gonna do. Work. Get money. Try to better themselves in a living way."



