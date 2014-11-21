Quantcast

Chetopa Blames KDOT for Water Issues - KOAM TV 7

Chetopa Blames KDOT for Water Issues

Updated:
CHETOPA, KANSAS -

Relations are still tense between the city of Chetopa and the Kansas Department of Transportation over who's to blame for silt clogging the city's water intake.  

"And we're just about down to where we have no water for the city of Chetopa anymore," according to the Mayor of Chetopa, Ron Wood.

The Neosho River provides all water for Chetopa. But debris and silt build up are hurting the city's ability to pump water from the river, clogging the city's water intake.  

Chetopa Mayor Ron Wood believes the issues started when KDOT built the new Neosho River bridge.

"The piers seem to be catching a whole lot more of the brush," Wood said.

George Dockery, KDOT's area engineer, doesn't agree with the mayor.  Saying, "When [KDOT] built the new bridge [Chetopa was] having problems [already]."

Dockery said he believes a dam just downstream of the bridge has been catching silt underwater, which has accumulated and backed up to the water pumps, causing the issues.

"And today you can see evidence of debris south of the bridge," Dockery said. "And it's creating an island. And the bigger that island grows, the more the siltation will grow."

"But we never had these issues until we got the new bridge," Wood said.

Chetopa is now forced to move the water intake upstream of the bridge. The city asked KDOT for funding and were denied. Mayor Wood says about two thirds of the funding will have to be loaned to the city, and officials estimate moving the water intake North of the bridge will cost around $210,000.

Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter. Tim previously worked at 95.1FM (Mike FM) and was a Sports Producer at PSU. Young Timothy was born in Atlanta, Georgia, and was raised in Kansas City, MO area.

#5Facts:

Hard-luck fan of every Atlanta sports franchises

Self-proclaimed karaoke champion

Unashamed consumer of reality television

Received an athletic scholarship for boxing through the Kansas City Golden Gloves

Always welcomes baked gifts

Follow Tim:
On Facebook
On Twitter

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.