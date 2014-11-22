Dogs Stolen in Newton County

Dave Miller sells pure-bred dogs . A lucrative business with the right animal.And owners like him in Newton County are on the watch."We got a notice from our pet breeder network that there were dogs being stolen in the area," Miller said.In Neosho and Diamond, at least five dogs have been reported stolen. And police are on the lookout for a vehicle seen during an attempted dog-napping."It's a small, silver van-type vehicle. Like a delivery van," Newton County Sheriff Ken Copeland said. "Has Arkansas license plates on the back. Has some red lettering on the back window. Something like, 'Beware of Dog'."





With the recent thefts involving only pure-bred dogs, Copeland believes the intent is re-sale.



"Through past experience of dog thefts, [thieves] either sell them to breeders or sell them to individuals," Copeland said. "And in the past we had some sell them to different labs as test animals."



While not a means of protection against theft, one of the more modern methods to recover your animal is through a micro chip implanted in its neck at infancy.



But Sheriff Copeland said most residents could protect themselves by keeping dogs fenced or indoors.



"So far, [the thieves] haven't entered any residences or any fenced yards," Copeland said. "Unfortunately, in the rural areas most people don't have fences or keep their dogs tied up or anything."



"Your best defense is to pay attention to what's going on and watch your property," Miller said.



When buying a pure-bred animal, it's important to make sure to buy from a pet store or reputable dealer to avoid stolen pets.



And if implanting a micro-chip; the chip needs to be registered with a national database.

