Joplin Emphasizes Route 66 Heritage

The city of Joplin has plans to re-purpose a long vacant garage building on Broadway into a Route 66-themed attraction.

The building, along with the empty lot adjacent to  it, was purchased  for  $18,500.  

Business owners on Broadway are excited for the addition, hoping it will draw more interest to the area.

"We could use more traffic on the street and have people see the other side of Joplin," Robert Mahurin, owner of the Penny Pincher, said. "We don't have as much traffic as 7th street, Rangeline, or 4th street cause we're out of the way."


The purchase was funded by Joplin's 4-cent motel sales tax.


The city will hold a public forum in December to discuss the project.

