Falling Gas Prices Help Local Business

Falling gas prices aren't only helping the average driver save money this holiday time. But also local businesses.

Prices were around $2.50 today in Pittsburg and even lower in Joplin.



"Pitt Taxi" is just one business saving on overhead from the dip in gas prices.



The Pittsburg-based taxi service has even been able drop prices on some longer routes as the company saves 40% of what it had spent on fuel.





"Up until the pricing started decreasing, we were spending over a hundred-dollars a day in gas," Lora Strong, Co-owner of Pitt Taxi, said. "Now were only spending $60 per day. That extra money then can be extra towards our maintenance. Brakes, belts fluids, and just the general maintenance of the cabs."





Gas prices are expected to continue de-creasing through the end of the year.





