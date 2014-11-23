Quantcast

Falling Gas Prices Help Local Business

Updated:
 Falling gas prices aren't only helping the average driver save money this holiday time. But also local businesses.

Prices were around $2.50 today in Pittsburg and even lower in Joplin.

"Pitt Taxi" is just one business saving on overhead from the dip in  gas prices.

The Pittsburg-based taxi service has even been able drop prices on some longer routes as the company saves 40% of what it had spent on fuel.

"Up until the pricing started decreasing, we were spending over a hundred-dollars a day in gas," Lora Strong, Co-owner of Pitt Taxi, said. "Now were only spending $60 per day. That extra money then can be extra towards our maintenance. Brakes, belts fluids, and just the general maintenance of the cabs."


Gas prices are expected to continue de-creasing through the end of the year.


Tim Spears
FOX 14 News Anchor, Reporter

In September 2014, Tim Spears joined KOAM as a Reporter.

Tim Spears:
417.624.0233 or 620.231.0400
tspears (at) koamtv.com

