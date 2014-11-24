Pittsburg Annexes Land for Casino Development

Several casinos are targeting Southeast Kansas.

"The process has been ongoing for quite some time that there are are a couple of proposals in Crawford county that are gonna be coming," Pittsburg CVB Executive Director, B.J. Harris said. "Any time you can bring people from outside our area in to our area I think people are gonna see that benefit, economically."

Topeka-based Equity Ventures is asking the Pittsburg City Commission to annex roughly 200 acres on the Northwest corner of Highway 69 and Highway 400 for the development of a casino, event center, restaurant, and hotel.

"If they become part of the city we provide them water, sewer, fire and police protection, and all those things that come with being in the city," Pittsburg City Manager Daron Hall said.

The ordinance is expected to pass Tuesday night.

The city was also asked for a letter in support of a casino which Pittsburg Mayor Monica Murnan will read at Tuesday's city council meeting.

It reads, in part, "the Pittsburg city commission feels the need to express our support for the concept of operating a casino and related amenities in Crawford County. While we do not think it is appropriate to endorse any specific group, we believe it is important to relay our commitment to creating jobs and expanding the area tax base."

If approved, the land will be an "island annexation", meaning it won't be physically connected to the rest of the city.

But even if the city does annex this land, it doesn't guarantee a casino any time soon. Competing proposals in Cherokee County and at the former Camptown Races dog track in Frontenac may be chosen to occupy the Southeast gaming zone.

"The state has a lot to say about that," Hall said. "There's gonna be one casino granted in this area. We're just here to support the local. Anybody that wants our help, we're here and say welcome to Pittsburg [or] Southeast kansas."