Thanksgiving is for Shopping

JOPLIN, MISSOURI - It's that time of the holidays where family takes a back seat to shopping.

Thursday is the new black, as holiday shoppers get a head-start on Black Friday

"Scary. I think it's gonna be very scary tonight," said one shopper waiting for Northpark stores to open.

Whether it's Gray Thursday, Black Friday, Cyber Monday -- Thanksgiving is the unofficial start of the shopping season. 

And with the weekend accounting for sixty-billion dollars in sales last year, Thanksgiving is becoming just as known for checkout lines as turkey. 

Northpark Mall in Joplin is even taking the extra step of keeping it's doors open from 6PM Thanksgiving night, through 10PM Friday.  

